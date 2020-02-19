Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 431,872 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,872 shares during the period. FleetCor Technologies comprises 1.3% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FleetCor Technologies worth $1,262,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $8,326,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLT traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.11. 854,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.66 and a 12-month high of $329.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLT shares. ValuEngine cut FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.33.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

