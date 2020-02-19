Jennison Associates LLC Has $883.09 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,884,593 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 269,213 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $883,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 70,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 73,737 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 93,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 161,944 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,807,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,168. The company has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.45. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

