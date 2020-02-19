Jennison Associates LLC Has $593.08 Million Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 233.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,157,292 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $593,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth approximately $101,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after buying an additional 898,845 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,499,000 after buying an additional 628,267 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1,490.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 545,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,631,000 after buying an additional 510,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 13.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,096,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,159,000 after buying an additional 474,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $29,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,136,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,557,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,598,885 shares of company stock valued at $205,506,363 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,082,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,416. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.68.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.