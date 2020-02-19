Jennison Associates LLC Has $225.04 Million Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,085,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889,449 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $225,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 175,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 130,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 397,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,907,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.30. 5,448,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,893,031. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

