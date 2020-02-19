Jennison Associates LLC Has $167.73 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,391,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $167,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,880,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,534. The company has a market capitalization of $208.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

