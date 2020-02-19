Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sensata Technologies Holding PLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cross Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.61.

ST stock opened at $47.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $54.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,857,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 754.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 422,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,750,000 after buying an additional 372,881 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 688,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,485,000 after buying an additional 200,209 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after buying an additional 156,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after buying an additional 149,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

