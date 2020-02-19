Jaxon Mining (CVE:JAX) Stock Price Up 23.1%

Jaxon Mining Inc (CVE:JAX)’s share price rose 23.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 293,277 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 86,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About Jaxon Mining (CVE:JAX)

Jaxon Mining Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the Hazelton property, which covers an area of 42,226 hectares located to the east of the town of Hazelton in north-central British Columbia.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Jaxon Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaxon Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.