James L. Balas Sells 4,000 Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Stock

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,116.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CLGX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.45. 432,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.36, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.77. Corelogic Inc has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $50.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,663,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Nitorum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the fourth quarter worth about $36,804,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 239.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 717,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,373,000 after purchasing an additional 506,090 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 706,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Corelogic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 target price on Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

