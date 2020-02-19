J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Su Cacioppo Buys 10 Shares

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) insider Su Cacioppo acquired 10 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,529 ($20.11) per share, with a total value of £152.90 ($201.13).

LON:JDW traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,538 ($20.23). 30,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,220 ($16.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,581.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,554.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JDW. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,488.75 ($19.58).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

