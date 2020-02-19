IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.25 target price (up from $0.70) on shares of IsoRay in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

IsoRay stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.34. IsoRay has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.06.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IsoRay by 11.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,594,907 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 169,100 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IsoRay by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of IsoRay by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 280,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IsoRay during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000.

About IsoRay

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

