iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Increased by Independence Advisors LLC

Independence Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,775 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Independence Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Independence Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $28,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,249 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,211,000 after purchasing an additional 219,312 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,735,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $18,998,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $18,152,000.

IVW stock opened at $210.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.74. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $164.86 and a twelve month high of $209.73.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

