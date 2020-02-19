iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Bought by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 185.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,598 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 117,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 26,276 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 222,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after buying an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,978,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.68. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.15 and a 12-month high of $54.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

