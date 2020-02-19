iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,326 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,843,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,741,000 after acquiring an additional 31,845 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,685,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 886,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 661,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares during the period.

IWP stock opened at $162.25 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.63 and a one year high of $162.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

