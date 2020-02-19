iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $225.33

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $225.33 and last traded at $225.33, with a volume of 2082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.24 and a 200 day moving average of $204.88.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 351.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.