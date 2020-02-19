iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Decreased by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,585,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 34,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 20,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.29. 1,023,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,619. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $143.94 and a one year high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.