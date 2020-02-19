iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $123.92

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $123.92 and last traded at $123.61, with a volume of 1069483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.52.
Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.89 and its 200-day moving average is $111.40.
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBB)
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
See Also: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.