iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $123.92

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $123.92 and last traded at $123.61, with a volume of 1069483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.52.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.89 and its 200-day moving average is $111.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,549,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,328,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.