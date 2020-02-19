iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Lifted by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.7% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $41,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $208.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.91. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $180.29 and a twelve month high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

