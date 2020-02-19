iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sets New 1-Year High at $339.95

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $339.95 and last traded at $339.78, with a volume of 39681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $338.26.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.52.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,535,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 134,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,512,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,941,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.