Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stake Decreased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,744.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 1,013,652 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 35,158 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on IRWD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $755,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 609,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $254,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,888 shares of company stock worth $1,123,366. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. 41,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,654. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.85 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.