IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $161.98 Average PT from Brokerages

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.98.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of IPGP stock traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.90. The company had a trading volume of 17,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,680. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $113.67 and a 12-month high of $182.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.93 and a 200-day moving average of $136.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 9.88.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,420,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,545,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,564,714.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Man Group plc purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $10,783,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $16,953,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 504,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,065,000 after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

