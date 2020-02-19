IP Group (LON:IPO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.88

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.88 and traded as high as $76.00. IP Group shares last traded at $75.60, with a volume of 6,453,219 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IP Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

