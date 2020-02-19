IoTeX (IOTX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.76 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coineal, Bilaxy and IDEX. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $30.64 million and $24.76 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00048645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00493108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.18 or 0.06278387 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00066956 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00028019 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005060 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001452 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bgogo, IDEX, Binance, Bilaxy, Coineal and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

