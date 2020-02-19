IOTA (MIOTA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.33 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00002871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Coinone, CoinFalcon and OKEx. In the last week, IOTA has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $808.80 million and approximately $15.33 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.39 or 0.03032505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00235784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00046374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00049541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00150871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000613 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Upbit, CoinFalcon, Cobinhood, Ovis, Exrates, Bitfinex, FCoin, Huobi, Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

