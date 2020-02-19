Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.27 to $1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. Invitation Homes also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.04-1.12 EPS.

NYSE INVH traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. 3,160,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,159. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 260.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Invitation Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.59.

In other news, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,730,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

