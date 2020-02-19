Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a sell rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.59.

INVH opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.25, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 260.87%.

In other Invitation Homes news, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,730,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,339,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 516,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 624.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 89,659 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 31,767 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,808,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,941 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

