InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE:NVTA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,550,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,391. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 7.38. InVitae has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in InVitae by 1,369.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 245,159 shares during the last quarter.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

