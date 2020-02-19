Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for II-VI (IIVI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI):

2/15/2020 – II-VI was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/12/2020 – II-VI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

2/12/2020 – II-VI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

2/11/2020 – II-VI had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

2/11/2020 – II-VI had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – II-VI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – II-VI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.

2/11/2020 – II-VI had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – II-VI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – II-VI was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2020 – II-VI was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/16/2020 – II-VI had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $31.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – II-VI was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/2/2020 – II-VI had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2019 – II-VI was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

IIVI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 534,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,369. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78. II-VI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -55.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Robecosam AG lifted its position in II-VI by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,720,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 456,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

