Investec Asset Management LTD Takes Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THD. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 906.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.13. 5,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,408. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.21. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.98 and a fifty-two week high of $96.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.