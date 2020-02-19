Investec Asset Management LTD Sells 19,367 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Investec Asset Management LTD reduced its stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,898 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 19,367 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $14,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 208.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO David L. Stover acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,235,076.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

NBL traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $18.87. 3,923,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,891,757. Noble Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $28.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.