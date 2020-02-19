Investec Asset Management LTD Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,457. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.03. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

