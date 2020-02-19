Investec Asset Management LTD Has $7.43 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Investec Asset Management LTD reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 223,898 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,950,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,244,730. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $59.45 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

