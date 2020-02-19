Investec Asset Management LTD Has $4.50 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) by 178.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,609 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNYA. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,126,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 605.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 27,241 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,491,000.

Shares of BATS:CNYA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.37. The stock had a trading volume of 195,366 shares. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80.

