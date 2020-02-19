Investec Asset Management LTD Decreases Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Investec Asset Management LTD trimmed its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Prologis by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,196,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,661,000 after buying an additional 288,644 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE PLD traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $97.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $68.96 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.13.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.79.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.