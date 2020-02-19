Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Purchased by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RPV. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

RPV stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.42. The stock had a trading volume of 342,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,911. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.17 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.97.

