Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $136.11

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $136.11 and last traded at $136.11, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.87.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.74 and a 200-day moving average of $123.02.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.