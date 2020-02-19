Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,503,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,033,000 after buying an additional 85,527 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,270,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,485,000 after buying an additional 211,101 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,040,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,151,000 after buying an additional 94,066 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after buying an additional 1,343,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,003,000 after buying an additional 121,147 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.75. 49,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,319. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.76. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1148 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

