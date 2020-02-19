Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) Shares Up 0.1%

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.22 and last traded at $36.22, 15,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 16,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

