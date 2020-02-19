Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.89

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.89 and traded as high as $16.09. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 330,335 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 378.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 18,683 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.