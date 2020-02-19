Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)’s stock price were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.53, approximately 543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

