Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Invacare in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

IVC opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. Invacare has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.26 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Invacare will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the first quarter worth $102,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 125.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 1,367.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 293,398 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 273,398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,779 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the third quarter worth $383,000.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

