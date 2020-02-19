Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.79

Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.79 and traded as low as $11.45. Intu Properties shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 6,628,942 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 33 ($0.43) to GBX 21 ($0.28) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 40.79 ($0.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35.46.

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

