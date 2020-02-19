Intrust Bank NA Trims Stock Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Etsy were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Etsy Inc has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.80 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.22.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $991,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,553 shares of company stock worth $3,327,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.