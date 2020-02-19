Intrust Bank NA Reduces Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,133,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 74,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,606,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,953,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $356.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $278.50 and a twelve month high of $365.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.07.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.70.

In related news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

