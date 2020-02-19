Intrust Bank NA Increases Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Edison International were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Edison International by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1,444.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

Shares of EIX opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of -77.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.13. Edison International has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

