Intrust Bank NA Has $808,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 204.7% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after buying an additional 46,530 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDXX stock opened at $286.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.74 and a 1 year high of $294.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

