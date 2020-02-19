Intrust Bank NA Has $504,000 Stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $72,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,648. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.53. 2,115,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,718,283. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.