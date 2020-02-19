INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IKTSY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR stock opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average of $71.72. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $80.24.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

