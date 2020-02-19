Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 742,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $17,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford acquired 3,363 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $74,894.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,894.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.90. 86,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,630. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

