Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 926,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,562 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $85,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,005 shares of company stock worth $13,829,763 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

