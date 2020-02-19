Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1425 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

IPL opened at C$21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.77. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$19.73 and a 1 year high of C$25.42.

IPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

